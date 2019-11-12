The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have the Remember When Club on Nov. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The free event features guest speakers and the audience discussing what life was like in Cobb County. This month, the Club will talk about Marietta First Baptist Church.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org.
