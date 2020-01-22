The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host its free monthly Remember When Club event on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
After 41 years of running the landmark Shillings on the Square restaurant, owner Dave Reardon decided to hang up his hat. Reardon and a panel of regulars, friends and family will reminisce about the good times that were had at the restaurant over the years.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
