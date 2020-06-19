The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. The "Cultures in Cobb" crafts and activities will be "to-go" so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines.
Cost is $5 per person with a family cap of $20.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
