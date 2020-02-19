The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host its monthly Pop-In event on March 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In's provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Participants at this event can create fun transportation themed crafts to take home. Craft tables will be set up throughout the Museum so children and parents can explore the Museum at their own pace.
Cost is $5 per person with a $20 family cap.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
