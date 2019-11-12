The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have a Pop In for Family Fun event on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. Saturday's event will feature food themed crafts to take home. Craft tables will be set up throughout the Museum so children and their parents can explore at their own pace.
Cost is $5 per person with a $20 family cap.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org.
