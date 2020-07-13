The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Participants can join the Museum for crafts and activities geared towards Rockets & Robots, currently these will be "to-go" so families may enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines.
There will also be a virtual craft on the Museum's Facebook page.
Admission to the Museum during the event will be $5 per person with a family cap of $20.
The current temporary exhibit is The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford, which is open till fall 2020.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
