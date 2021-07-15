The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In events provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Saturday's event will be Independence Day themed.
Currently the crafts are "Make and Take" so families can enjoy them at home while the museum adheres to health guidelines and are included with admission.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
