The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have its monthly Pop-In event on Aug. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. The August event will be "to-
go" crafts so families can enjoy them at home while the Museum adheres to current health guidelines.
With the crafts, which are included with admission, participants can do a virtual craft on the Museum's Facebook page.
Admission to the Museum during the Pop-In will be $5 per person with a family cap of $20.
Current temporary exhibits include The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford and Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
