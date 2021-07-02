The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting now through Sept. 30.
This exhibit highlights quilts made locally in Cobb County and the women that made them. History has often left women nameless, faceless and voiceless. They were referred to as Mrs. John Smith or Mrs. Henry Cole, without consideration of having a first name or an identity separate from their husbands. Despite being hidden from our documented past, they found ways to leave their marks behind. For many women, quilts like these are all that are left to prove their very existence.
The quilt makers proudly left their marks on history in signatures and patterns. As pieces of art the quilts show individual creativity. Some even represent activism within the community as heirlooms auctioned off for charity.
For more information, call 770-794-5710.
