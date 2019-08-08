The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have author Cathy Kaemmerlen on Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. as part of its "Evening with History" series.
This series highlights research and publications in the field of local and regional history.
Kaemmerlen will discuss her book, "Georgia Place Names: From Jot-Em-Down to Doctortown." Ever wonder how Rough and Ready got its name? Or what Stonesthrow is a stone’s throw from? The curious Georgian can’t help pondering the seemingly endless supply of head-scratching place names that dot the state.
A professional actress, storyteller, playwright, author and historical interpreter, Kaemmerlen is known for her variety of one-woman shows and characters. Through her own production company, Tattlingtales Productions, she has created and currently performs in — alongside other Tattlingtales Productions actors — more than 30 in-school programs with a social studies and language arts emphasis. Recently, she performed her one-woman show about Rosalynn Carter for the former first lady and President Jimmy Carter.
She has now five published books, including three through The History Press/Arcadia Publishing.
The event is free for Museum members and $5 for non-members.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
