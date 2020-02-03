The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have an Evening with History: Winecoff Fire on Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Virginia Tumlin Community Room.
Author Chet William will present his research on the most deadly hotel fire in the nation. This 1946 Atlanta tragedy is one many Cobb Countians still remember today.
Cost is free for members, $5 for non-members.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
