The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have an Evening with History on April 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Historian Michael Hitt will present his current research on the existing and missing cannons from Marietta's pre-Civil War era Georgia Military Institute. How many cannons were there? Where did they really end up?
Cost is free for Museum members and $5 for non-members.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1293574994162901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.