The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have Diverse Cobb-Liberia/Fort Hill on Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Marietta native Michael Thomas will be discussing the history, stories and importance of Marietta’s historically black neighborhoods.
The program starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the first floor Tumlin Community Room.
Cost is free for Museum members, $5 for non-members.
For more information, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org.
