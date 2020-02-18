The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have "Racism Today: Perspectives in Our Community" on March 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The event is a free panel discussion with members of the Diverse Cobb Advisory Committee on personal responses to and observations of racism in the community. The moderator will be Harlem activist Jorge Williams.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
