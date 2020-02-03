The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will host its monthly Pop-In event on Feb. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the Museum through themed activities and crafts. This month's event honors Black History.
Admission to the Museum during the event will be $5 per person with a family cap of $20.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
