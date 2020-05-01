The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, has been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, the staff have continued to report to work as they are easily able to observe social distancing and other CDC recommendations in the three-story Kennesaw House.
The staff have thoroughly cleaned all three levels of the building and been deep cleaning exhibits. The Museum’s curator has been examining exhibits, updating text panels and rearranging artifacts. The collections manager has continued to research, catalog and preserve the Museum’s artifact collection. The museum assistant has been organizing the research files and library.
With help from the City of Marietta’s facilities staff, the Museum has eliminated trip hazards along with addressing electrical and lighting issues. With support from the City and the Friends of Marietta History Foundation, the Museum has started refreshing gallery spaces. The Museum Store also has a fresh new look.
When the Museum establishes a reopening date, new membership cards will be issued to members that have joined or renewed since Jan. 1 with an extended expiration date.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
