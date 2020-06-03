The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, announced that it will reopen to the public on June 16.
The Museum’s hours of operation will be modified to accommodate additional cleaning protocols. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, the Museum will allow four “family units,” but not exceed a total of 20 people in the Museum galleries at one time. The Museum is also offering a 30% off discount on purchases in the Museum store from June 16-30.
For more information about the plans and procedures being implemented, visit https://www.mariettahistory.org/safety-at-the-museum or call 770-794-5710.
