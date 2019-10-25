Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin on Oct. 24 signed a proclamation naming Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in the City of Marietta.
The proclamation urges all citizens to join together with Rotary International in the fight for a polio-free world.
In 1988, Rotary helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which today includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to immunize the children of the world against polio. Since then polio cases have dropped by 99.9% and the world stands on the threshold of eradicating the disease.
Rotary has contributed more than $1.9 billion and countless volunteer hours to protecting more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. It is also working to raise an additional $50 million per year, which would be leveraged for maximum impact by an additional $100 million annually from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These efforts provide much-needed operational support, medical staff, laboratory equipment and educational materials for health workers and parents.
Rotary also has played a major role in decisions by donor governments to contribute more than $8 billion to the Polio Eradication effort.
In District 6900, which includes the Rotary Club of Marietta Metro and the Rotary Club of Marietta, there are over 4,500 Rotary members who partner with over 1.2 million members throughout the world to sponsor service projects to address critical issues, such as poverty, disease, hunger, illiteracy and the environment in their local communities and abroad.
