The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have the Michael K. Shaffer Author Talk on March 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Shaffer is a Civil War historian, instructor, lecturer, newspaper columnist and author. He will speak about his work on interpreting the Civil War in Georgia.

For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.