The Marietta History Center will have a Cemetery Walking Tour on April 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Participants can join the Museum's Collection Manager Christa McCay in the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta Street in Marietta, to hear the stories of those buried there.

For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.

