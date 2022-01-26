The Marietta History Center, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have the first in a new series of presentation on Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.
On Doing History will introduce guests to a variety of ways people "do" history. Those who work in the fields of history include cemetery preservationists, genealogists, archaeologists, documentarians, archivists, curators, oral historians, historic preservationists and just plain old historians. The series will provide an opportunity to learn from and ask questions of the experts in this field. Guests will leave with expert advice on how to apply this field to their own lives.
The Feb. 12 expert will be Dr. Thomas A. Scott, a professor emeritus of history. He taught at Kennesaw State University for 43 years prior to his retirement in 2011. Dr. Scott has led the KSU Oral History Project for many years and is the author of three books focusing on local and state history. He has completed and directed hundreds of interviews on Cobb County history, particularly within the historic black neighborhoods.
Free for History Center members, $10 for non-members. Members also receive a 20% discount in the History Center's store.
Future series events are:
April 9 will have Archival Preservation and Research with JoyEllen Williams, Special Collections Curator Museums, Archives and Rare Books at Kennesaw State University.
June 11 will have Historic Preservation with Stephanie Cherry-Farmer, National Register and Survey Manager at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Aug. 13 will have Cemetery Preservation with Christa McCay, Collections Manager at the Marietta History Center, Historian for the Marietta City Cemetery.
Oct. 1 will have Architectural Historian Marietta Monaghan, PHD, Lecturer of Architecture College of Architecture and Construction Management, Kennesaw State University.
