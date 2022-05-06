Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road in Marietta, will have East Cobb's beloved Marietta Greek Festival with the 2021 "Opa To Go" Drive-Thru.

Participants can enjoy homemade Greek goodies, music, dancing and atmosphere as they make their way around the parking lot - experiencing the beauty of Greek culture from the safety of their car.

Hours are May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m., May 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://mariettagreekfestival.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In