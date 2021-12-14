Offers go here

Marietta First United Methodist Church to host sing-a-long

060620_MDJ_ShareYourStory.jpg

First United Methodist Church of Marietta

 Special

The Music Ministry at Marietta First United Methodist Church will present Handel’s Messiah as a sing-a-long at 5 p.m. on Sunday to kick off the holiday spirit. 

Inside the church, located at 56 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta, there will be an orchestra, harpsichord, organ and chorus on hand to lead. The entire concert is less than an hour.

All audience members will receive a score when they enter and are encouraged to sing along with the choruses.

Admission is free. The church requests that parishioners bring nonperishable canned goods for the food pantry.

This is the first sing-a-long organized at the church.

