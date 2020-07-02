The Marietta Fire Department has released information and explanations for the State of Georgia’s fireworks laws ahead of the July 4th holiday.
It is lawful for any person 18 years of age or older to use or ignite or cause to be ignited or to possess, manufacture, transport or store consumer fireworks.
While under the influence of alcohol or any drug or any combination of alcohol and any drug, firework use in prohibited.
Firework use can occur on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Fireworks cannot be ignited from the roadway or right of ways.
Fireworks cannot be used in any park, historic sites, recreational areas or any other property owned by or operated by, for, or under the custody of a governing authority of a county or municipality, except pursuant to a special use permit.
Firework use is prohibited within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home or other health facility regulated under Chapter 7 of Title 31 of Georgia Code.
Firework use is also prohibited:
- Within 100 yards of any public or private electric substation.
- Electric plant.
- A facility engaged in the production, refining, processing or blending of any flammable or combustible liquids or gases.
- A facility engaged in the retail sale of gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids or gases where the volume stored is in excess of 500 gallons.
- Waste-Water Treatment Plant.
- Water Treatment Plant.
The Marietta Police Department requests citizens to call the non-emergency line at 770-499-3911 to report a disturbance from fireworks use.
