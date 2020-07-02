The Marietta Fire Department offers the following firework safety tips for the July 4th holiday.
In 2015, the sale and use of most consumer types of fireworks, which include firecrackers, skyrockets and Roman candles became legal in Georgia.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are around 200 fireworks injuries every day during the month surrounding the Fourth of July. Each year in the U.S., around 11,000 people are treated in hospital emergency rooms for firework-related injuries.
Georgia Safety/Fire Commissioner John F. King offers the following fireworks safety suggestions:
- Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.
- Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.
- Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.
- Never allow children to ignite fireworks.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light only one firework at a time.
- Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area that is away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never try to relight a firework.
- Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
- Use caution with animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.