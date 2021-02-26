022721_MDJ_Dateline_MariettaFenceGallery.jpg

Pictured is one of the works in the Marietta Fence Gallery.

 Artwork by KM Campbell/Special

The Town Center Community Alliance is hosting the Marietta Fence Gallery show in Aviation Park, 2659 Barrett Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, until March 14.

The show, featuring over 100 works of fine art and photography, debuted in Marietta in May 2020 and has been traveling throughout the county before making its way to Town Center. Exhibit categories include fine art, photography and student works.

