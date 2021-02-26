The Town Center Community Alliance is hosting the Marietta Fence Gallery show in Aviation Park, 2659 Barrett Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, until March 14.
The show, featuring over 100 works of fine art and photography, debuted in Marietta in May 2020 and has been traveling throughout the county before making its way to Town Center. Exhibit categories include fine art, photography and student works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.