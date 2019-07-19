Jessica Yonatan of Marietta was selected as the 2018 Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes winner and was awarded $5,529 for her daughter Miriam’s Path2College 529 Plan account.
“I entered this contest for my newborn daughter," Yonatan said. "I know the importance of saving early for college, and I wanted to set her on the right path. My parents provided me with college funding through a 529 plan, and this was important for me to do for my own daughter as well. I want her to choose the college she would like to attend knowing that the funds are there to support her goals and dreams. I am so grateful to have entered and won this sweepstakes to help me build this safety net for my daughter’s education.”
As part of the sweepstakes, the hospital where Yonatan was born, Northside Hospital in Atlanta, also received a prize of $1,529.
“Having a new baby should be more rewarding than taxes for new parents. This is why we felt it was important for us to partner with Path2College 529 Plan and offer a promotion to heighten the joy of the Yonatan family by starting a path of knowledge and fulfillment for Miriam,” said Bessie Smith, operations manager of Family Centered Care at Northside Hospital, which delivered 16,000 babies last year, more than any hospital in the country. “Here at Northside, we are invested in the wellness of our communities and families who trust our compassionate health care and high-quality expertise from birth through all stages of life. We wish happiness for the Yonatan family and all of our Northside families.”
More than 2,500 parents and grandparents entered the Path2College 529 Plan Newborn Sweepstakes during 2018.
The Path2College Newborn Sweepstakes is currently in its ninth year. Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2019 can visit www.Path2College529.com for official rules and prize details. Entrants must be legal residents or taxpayers to Georgia and at least 18 years of age to enter. The deadline to enter is April 14.
For more information, call 877-424-4377.
