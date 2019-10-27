When it comes to Halloween, the Madrerohon clan is all in. The Marietta family dresses in elaborate costumes handmade by dad, Charlie Madrerohon.
When Charlie and Betsy’s oldest son Ross, at age 6 (now 12 years old), won a contest wearing a purchased costume, Charlie was inspired to make his own.
“Some families spent a great deal of time creating handmade costumes and I really felt like one of them deserved to win. So I decided for the next year that I would find the time to create something unique that might be worthy of an award,” said Charlie Madrerohon. The couple also has another son, Ben, age 8.
The costumes were a hit. “The first year of the handmade costumes, we were overwhelmed with how many people loved them. With all of the anticipation and questions of what was coming for the next year, I knew I had to do it again. So, it has become a family tradition,” said Charlie, Business Development / Project Manager — QEP / Flooring Tool and Accessory Company.
“Charlie is just naturally artistic and he has always amazed me with his creativity. Over the years, he has found different ways to put his God given talents to use,” said Betsy who said Charlie has also donated oil canvas paintings to various fundraisers like Marietta First United Methodist Church Weekday Preschool auction, Center for Family Resources and Westside Elementary.
“He does it as a creative outlet but also uses it as an opportunity to give back to this awesome community,” said Betsy, Vice President, IBERIABANK in downtown Marietta.
Charlie found an alternative to needlework when making the costumes. “Sewing is definitely not my thing. My costumes are made from foam core, hot glue and a host of other supplies. I joke that I have a love/hate relationship with hot glue. Maybe one year I can complete a costume without burning myself,” said Charlie who started building things when son, Ross, was a toddler.
“I made forts out of large cardboard boxes for him to play in. As he got older, the forts turned into elaborate houses and even a castle one year for Ben’s third birthday party. I like creating things for them and the joy that comes with it, so I would say this is how it began,” Charlie said.
The family has worn costumes from several movies like The Incredibles. When the Braves announced they were coming to Cobb County, the family seized the opportunity to support them.
“We created the Tools from the Home Depot Tool Race. My wife posted a picture of our costumes that year and the Braves organization saw it. They mailed us a huge package in the mail with bobbleheads, Braves hats, T shirts, signed memorabilia and a handwritten letter thanking us for the support,” Charlie said.
The next year, when the new Mercedes Benz stadium opened for the Falcons, Charlie built a replica of the Falcon statue that sits outside the stadium that youngest son Ben wore. “The Falcons also heard about our costumes and retweeted a picture of us. The next day, we received a package in the mail from the Falcons with a signed Matt Ryan helmet. I was really blown away by the thoughtfulness and generosity of our hometown teams,” Charlie said.
The family keeps its costumes a surprise but can be seen on Halloween day at the annual Maple Avenue Parade in Marietta.
“I am a kid at heart and wearing these costumes allows me to be just that. I love the smile that it puts on so many faces and all the wonderful memories we have made over the years,” Charlie said.
