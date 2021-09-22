The Marietta Elks Lodge No. 1657 is celebrating 78 years of community service in Marietta and fraternal activities for its Member Elks.
There will be an Elks Family Fun Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tumlin Park, 400 Chestnut Hill Road SW in Marietta. Participants can come celebrate with the Elks and learn more about their Community Investment Program, scholarships, Hoop and Soccer Shoot contests and service to veterans.
Marietta Lodge Members as well as Elks from around Georgia will be on-hand for the celebration. This is a don’t-miss opportunity to learn about the many ways Elks impact their communities with positivity, productivity and nationally-sponsored programs.
