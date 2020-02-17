In honor of Founders Day, the Marietta Daisies Garden Club paid tribute on Feb. 17 to Marietta native Alice McClellan Birney.
As a former teacher of underprivileged children, Birney's desire was to create an organization that would bridge parents and teachers together to further enhance their children’s education. In 1897, she pioneered what is known today as the Parent Teacher Association.
“We are honored to carry on her legacy, as caretakers of the beautiful and historic Birney Memorial Rose Garden," said Kathryn Coffee, president of the Marietta Daisies Garden Club. "Our ‘Daisy Darlings’ are trained garden club volunteers, and this growing season they have logged over 100 hours of deadheading and fertilizing the roses - from April through October 2019.”
Formerly called the Sun Court, the garden features a sundial made of Georgia marble and 43 rose bushes. Surrounding the central sundial are stone slabs contributed from the PTA of each of the 50 states.
Joe Kinstle, executive director for the Marietta Schools Foundation, has been a champion for the rose garden and a strong supporter of the Marietta Daisies in their efforts to maintain this historic garden and honor Birney’s legacy.
Those who would like to help support the efforts of the Marietta Daisies and Marietta Schools Foundations in the Birney Memorial Rose Garden can make donations to https://55940.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298.
For more information, visit www.mariettadaisies.wixsite.com/gardenclub.
