Perfect weather, perfect sponsors and the perfect venue all came together to make the Marietta Country Club’s Annual ThanksGIVING Charity Golf Tournament the most successful to date.
We are thrilled to announce that we will be able to contribute $155,000 to our selected recipient — The Center for Children and Young Adults.
The selection of CCYA builds on our support to help some of the most vulnerable youth in our community.
“MCC could not have picked a better year to support CCYA since we’re in direct need of not only new or slightly used minivans, but also help with shelter, utilities, transportation fuel, haircuts and groceries. Everything is costing more,” said Kim Borna, CEO.
Over the past eight years this tournament has raised over $700,000 for local charities including the Police Athletic League, KSU CARE, Marietta Student Life Center, Devereux Center, Wellstar Cancer Center and Hospice Angel Fund.
“It is amazing what can be accomplished by a dedicated group of individuals working year round to improve our community,” said 2021 Tournament Chair Mark Kenline.
Our Tournament Sponsor was again Liberty Furniture. Kiwanis Club of Marietta and Rotary Club of Marietta joined together to be our Community Sponsors. All are excited about this effort to support CCYA.
