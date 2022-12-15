It may have been a cloudy day, but that didn’t dampen the spirits at the 9th Annual Thanksgiving Classic hosted by the Marietta Country Club.
After a Chick-fil-A breakfast, the golfers were cheered on with pompoms and great enthusiasm from the YELLS (Youth Empowerment thru Learning, Leading and Serving) Inc. kids at the shotgun start.
The day-long event saw a record number of 144 golfers participating.
Each year the tournament committee selects a recipient from the Cobb County area. To be eligible, the non-profit must benefit and impact children’s lives. This year the selected beneficiary was YELLS. Previous recipients include such worthy organizations as the Center for Children and Young Adults, Marietta Police Athletic League (PAL), KSU CARE, Marietta Student Life Center, Devereux Center, Wellstar Cancer Center and Hospice Angel Fund.
Over the past, nine years the event raised over $850,000. The goal for next year is to surpass $1 million in donations.
“This tournament is one of my favorite parts of my involvement with the Marietta CC,” said 2022 Chair Stacy Haubenschild. “Being able to bring the community together and the impact we make is very rewarding.”
With the generosity of the players and sponsors, the Marietta Country Club was able to make a huge impact on YELLS Inc. with the presentation of a $150,000 check.
“You have no idea how much this money coming in at this time will impact our ability to continue with our mission of growing youth into adult leaders,” said Laura Keefe, Founder and Executive Director of YELLS Inc.
YELLS empowers youth to rise as active, healthy and productive servant-leaders within their communities. YELLS is a 501(c)3 non-profit youth development organization based in the Franklin Gateway community of Marietta.
“By providing youth with marketable skills, support and opportunities, we inspire them to invest in themselves, in their education and in their communities,” said Keefe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.