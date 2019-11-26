On Veterans Day, 144 golfers took to the links at the Marietta Country Club to raise funds for the KSU CARE Services program.
The tournament and associated grants yielded $175,000 donation to the organization.
The outing took place following recognition of veterans, the presentation of Taps and the National Anthem performed by Michael Brown of Kennesaw State University.
On Nov. 20, the Marietta Country Club ThanksGIVING Golf Classic tournament committee presented a check to the representatives of KSU CARE Services for $125,000 at the KSU Marietta Campus. The results of the tournament also generated additional grants from the KSU Foundation and the American Opportunity Foundation of an additional $50,000 for a total impact grant of $175,000.
KSU CARE Services offers support to students who are dealing with homelessness or at-risk of being homeless, food insecurity and/or students previously or currently in foster care.
“Marietta Country Club’s ThanksGIVING Golf Classic proceeds will truly be impactful for our students," said Marcy Stidum, director of CARE Services. "This gift will serve homeless, foster care, and hungry students on both our Marietta and Kennesaw campuses, helping to provide housing, food, personal care items, and case management services. The almost 2,000 students CARE has served over time and those we hope to serve will forever be grateful to community friends like MCC who have helped to ensure CARE will always be at KSU to provide support, stability, and the potential to achieve their dreams.”
The sponsors of the event were -
- Presenting sponsor was Liberty Furniture.
- Community sponsor was Kiwanis Club of Marietta.
- Diamond sponsors were Moore Colson and Henssler Financial.
- Platinum sponsors were Genuine Parts and Rf Knox Co. Inc.
- Gold sponsors were Marietta Rotary Club, CW Matthews, Signature FD and Jeff & Rose Whittingham.
- Silver sponsors were American Opportunity Foundation, Andre Schnabl, Center State Bank, Delta Community Credit Union, Ed Voyles Automotive, First Landmark/National Bank of Commerce, Georgia Power, GeoSurvey, Long Engineering, Morris Manning, Martin LLP, SA White Oil, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Turner Construction, Vinings Bank and Walton Communities.
- Hole in one sponsors were Cobb County Tractor and Ed Voyles Automotive.
Lunch was provided by Chick-fil-a of Acworth and Brookstone.
The annual tournament, sponsored by the Marietta Country Club in partnership with the Cobb Community Foundation, is held on the second Monday in November. Over the past six years, it has raised over $480,000, including $100,000 in matching grants, for local charities.
