Marietta Community School will host its annual Summer Camp in the City, June 7-July 23 for students ages 4-14. Daily camp hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities will include field trips, camp carnivals, outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and special events.
Camps will be held in the Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center for Pre-K through 1st grade, and at Marietta Middle School for grades 2-9.
Cost is $165 per week. There is no registration fee. Each additional sibling is $150. For those who don’t need a full day, the Summer Adventure Pass allows children, grades 2-9, to attend every Friday Adventure. Summer Adventure Passes are $385.
The Marietta Community School is an entity of Marietta City Schools. For more information or to register, visit https://mariettacommunityschool.ce.eleyo.com/summercamp2021 or call 678-919-4496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.