The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will have The Four Elements: A Group Exhibition on view in the Main Galleries from April 10 to June 20.
For this group exhibition, the concept centers on the four classical elements - air, earth, fire and water. Going back to antiquity, these were considered to be the most fundamental materials that comprised everything in the physical universe. For ages, this distinction of these four most basic universal forces informed medicine, philosophy, and science.
The exhibition features 13 artists whose work is relevant to at least one of the four elements by way of subject, concept, medium and/or technique.
Artists include Chad Awalt, Robert G. Burch, Scott Eakin, Eloisa Gallegos Hernandez, Joseph Guay, Donté K. Hayes, Christina Kwan, Pam Longobardi, Eleanor Neal, Kevin Palme, Doug Pisik, Corrina Sephora and Jamele Wright Sr.
For more information, visit www.mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
