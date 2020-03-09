The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will have an Opening Night Reception on April 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is for the debut of the "Athos Menaboni: Framing His Journey — Celebrating the 125th Anniversary of the Birth of a Georgia Artist" and "MCMA Permanent Collection: Curator Selects…" exhibitions.
In one of the largest Athos Menaboni exhibitions presented to date, "Athos Menaboni: Framing His Journey" will share with the community the legacy of a Georgia artist through thoughtful displays and programs that educate the public on Georgia arts and culture, as well as Georgia history. The guest curator will be on hand to discuss Menaboni’s rich history with the Atlanta arts community and this exhibition.
This project is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, through funding from the Georgia General Assembly.
For the "MCMA Permanent Collection," exhibition, the Museum’s curator Madeline Beck has selected her personal favorites and most noteworthy works of art from the Museum's vault of American art.
Admission is free for MCMA members and $10 for non-members. Light hor d’oeuvres will be served by Carriage House Catering and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are sold at the door.
For more information, visit http://mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
