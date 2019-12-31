The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will host an opening night reception for two new exhibitions on Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Admission is free for members, $10 for non-members. Light hor d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available.
The exhibitions are "Jim Hill: Pieces of History" and "Chad Cole: Travel and Transitions."
Hill’s body of work consists of hundreds of “paintings in paper,” or mosaics, which are produced by gluing small triangles of found paper together to create complex images.
Cole is a South Carolina-based artist who predominantly paints pastoral vistas that often contain barns taken over by nature, abandoned farmhouses or dilapidated roadside oddities.
For more information, visit https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
