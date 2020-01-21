The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta, will have Martinis & Music on Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Johnny Porrazzo will entertain guests as they enjoy the work of artists Chad Cole and Jim Hill. There will also be the annual Hickory Hills Elementary Art Auction, featuring works of professional artists and the students of Hickory Hills. The silent auction will close at 8 p.m.
The event is free to members and $10 for non-members. Hors d'oeovres will be catered by Carriage House Catering and a cash bar will be available. Tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, visit mariettacobbaartmuseum.org or call 770-528-1444.
