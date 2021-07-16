The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street in Marietta, will host Martinis and Music on Aug. 20 form 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Johnny Porrazzo will be entertaining guests with his pop rock music. Metro Montage XXI, MCMA’s annual juried exhibition will be on view. Carriage House Catering will provide hors d’oeovres and a cash bar will be available.
Admission is $10 at the door or free to Museum members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.