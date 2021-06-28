The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the opening of the annual juried art exhibition Metro Montage XXI.

The exhibit, which runs from July 10-Sept. 5, will feature all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique.

The Museum will be hosting an Opening Night Reception on July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. The reception is free for members and $10 for non-members. There will be a cash bar and light refreshments catered by Carriage House Catering. Tickets are sold at the door.

For more information, visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.