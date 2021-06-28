The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the opening of the annual juried art exhibition Metro Montage XXI.
The exhibit, which runs from July 10-Sept. 5, will feature all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique.
The Museum will be hosting an Opening Night Reception on July 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. The reception is free for members and $10 for non-members. There will be a cash bar and light refreshments catered by Carriage House Catering. Tickets are sold at the door.
For more information, visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
