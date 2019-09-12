The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, will have Chalktoberfest from Oct. 12-13.
The event will feature 86 national and international professional chalk artists, a public chalk competition, a craft beer festival, live music, antique cars, vendor tents and activities for the whole family.
There will be artists from Italy, Serbia, the Ukraine, the Netherlands, Argentina, Mexico and 18 states in the U.S. Marietta Square will be transformed into a massive art studio where artists dazzle spectators from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the two-day event.
Live music both days will feature bands such as The Riot, Paradocs, Grace Milton, Brother Whitlock, Kelly Taylor & The Make Goods, Carlton Kell, Michael Zaib and Petros.
Chalktoberfest will also have the annual Craft Beer Festival on Oct. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for this portion of the festival are on sale now, starting at $35. Over 125 craft beers and 25 wines will be available for unlimited tasting with purchase of a ticket.
On Oct. 13, starting at 11 a.m., will be the Creative Kids Activity Area - featuring craft making and face painting for children of all ages. There will also be a community, non-professional Chalk Competition with Youth, Teen, School and Adult divisions. Winners will be announced at 3:45 p.m.
The festival, celebrating its sixth year, is the signature event of the museum. Led by executive director Sally Macaulay, the festival has seen exponential growth over the years with over 100,000 attendees in 2018.
Chalktoberfest has won numerous awards including Festival of the Year by Cobb Life Magazine, the Mayor’s Art Award for the City of Marietta and Event of the Year through Cobb Travel and Tourism.
For more information, visit www.chalktoberfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.