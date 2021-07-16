The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will be sponsoring a day of art demonstrations by artists exhibiting in Metro Montage XXI.
On July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m., artists will be showing how they create their works and sharing what inspires them. Some of the mediums being demonstrated include clay, glass, wood, acrylics, oils, watercolors, fabric, paper and scratch board. The event is free.
Metro Montage XXI is the annual juried art exhibition featuring artists from around the country.
For more information, visit mariettacobbartmusem.org.
