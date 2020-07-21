The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, is open with Metro Montage XX on exhibit until Sept. 6.
Metro Montage is the Museum’s annual juried exhibition featuring all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique in art across the country. For this 20th anniversary, the exhibit will be in all of the museum’s galleries.
For hours and admission details, visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
