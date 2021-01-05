The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, announced the opening of two new exhibitions on Jan. 9.
The exhibitions will run through March 21.
Melissa Hunang: Another Day Another Girl will explore themes like personalities versus personas and technology and social media's effects - both positive and negative - on the search and establishment of identity.
Permanent Collection: Ten will display and discuss the majority of the Museum's acquisitions that have occurred since the year 2010. This exhibition seeks to study and present the patterns and evolution of the Museum's collection over the past decade.
For more information, call 770-528-1444 or visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.