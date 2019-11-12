The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced that #GivingTuesday is taking place Dec. 3.
The event is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Every year on #GivingTuesday, millions of people across almost 60 countries mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.
The Museum's C3 #GivingTuesday Initiative is seeking donations to develop a three-fold arts initiative to better serve the community.
The three Cs are:
Coach - Funding will allow the Musem to provide coaching to low income students.
Conserve - Funding would allow the Museum to conserve and restore their many historical works in the permanent collect for art lovers to experience for many years.
Collaborate - Funding would allow the Museum to work with other arts organization in Marietta to expand the offering of free art experiences.
“We are thrilled to have our first ever #GivingTuesday objectives," said Jennifer Fox, director of Operations. “Our mission is to Build Community Through Art so our “C3” objectives will allow us to expand our reach into the Cobb County Community.”
Founded in 2012, #GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations.
Those who are interested in participating in the Museum's C3 #GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://mariettacobbartmuseum.org/givingtuesday.
For more information about the #GivingTuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org.
