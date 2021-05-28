The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.
On Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need can come to the church and follow signs through the church parking lot to register. Participants can then wait in their car to be called into the church for a brief conversation and afterwards be directed back to their car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a box of cereal, a quart of milk and a package of coffee. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
