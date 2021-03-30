The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.
On April 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need can drive by, follow signs through the church parking lot and pick up a box of food that will be placed in their car. The box will include non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks and a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a box of cereal, quart of milk and package of coffee. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
