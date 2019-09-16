These Crowded Streets, a Marietta-based Dave Matthews tribute band, will be performing Sept. 27 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Madlife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street in Woodstock.
For this special 18 and up show, These Crowded Streets will perform the live album Listener Supported, featuring songs from the classic studio albums "Under the Table and Dreaming," "Crash," and "Before These Crowded Streets." Cost is $20.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/886834108325101/.
