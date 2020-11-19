"Revis: The Barrier," a new book by Estrella Dearborn of Marietta, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Ohicei, a 17-year-old with too much sass for her own good, has had a simple life until a problem arose. Her mother, due to being consumed by fear of Tenebris sightings becoming more common, wants to send her daughter to live inside the Barrier — the capital of Revis.
Dearborn is an avid writer of stories and music and is a strong believer in music therapy. She is part of a band called Better Late Than Never which frequently plays at senior citizen homes and rehabilitation centers near her hometown.
"Revis: The Barrier" is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4143-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
