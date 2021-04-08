"Max and the Taxes," a new book by Anish Muhunthan of Marietta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
The book is a tool to teach the importance of paying taxes and what happens when people don't pay their taxes.
Muhunthan, who is 14 years old, lives with his parents and little brother. He is part of his school news crew and the robotics team. He likes to draw, paint, play musical instruments, swim and play chess. When he grows up, he wants to become an author and a doctor.
"Max and the Taxes" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6220-7. It is also available in eBook.
For more information, visit http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/max-and-the-taxes/.
